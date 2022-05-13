REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on REE Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an underweight rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of REE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,250. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.72% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

