Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 50,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 2,038,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,108,572. The company has a market cap of $283.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

