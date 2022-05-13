Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.68. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.