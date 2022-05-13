Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RTX traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $91.72. 158,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.12%.
In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
