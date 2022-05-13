Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 497 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,456,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,478. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $220.17 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.