Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,782,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.29. 17,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,040. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

