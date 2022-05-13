Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 44,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 28,933 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $875,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.59. 1,052,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.