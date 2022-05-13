Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 44,630 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 44,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of AMLP traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. 329,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,094. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.01.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

