Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after buying an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 19,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,149. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

