Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 409 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $5.35 on Friday, reaching $199.32. 271,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,924,069. The firm has a market cap of $378.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.10. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

