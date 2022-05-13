Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.63 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,531,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $76.39.

