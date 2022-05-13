Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Get Regional Management alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

RM opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 30.17 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $409.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.