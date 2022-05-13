Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,262 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $31,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,210,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,005. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

