Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 129,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.48. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,656,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.