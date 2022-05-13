Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Director Christine Rose Detrick Sells 4,300 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $129.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

