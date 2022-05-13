Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Renault from €45.00 ($47.37) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renault from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.11) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €49.00 ($51.58) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Renault stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

