Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.93 ($35.72).

RNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of Renault stock opened at €22.43 ($23.61) on Friday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($106.00). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €29.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.