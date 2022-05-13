ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,097,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 1,459,644 shares during the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 434.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 615,065 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 246,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

