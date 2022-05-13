Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Renewable Energy Group worth $8,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

