Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the April 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTOKY shares. Citigroup raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($7.77) to GBX 550 ($6.78) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.67.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

