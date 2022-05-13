Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 13th (ABX, ACB, AEM, AQN, AT, BAM, BDT, BIR, BOS, BR)

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 13th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from C$5.00 to C$4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $76.00 to $72.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$12.25.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$35.50.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $21.00 to $10.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $155.00 to $125.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$70.50 to C$63.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$30.00.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$10.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$7.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$12.30 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$34.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$12.00.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital to C$12.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $56.00 to $40.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$43.00 to C$48.00.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a sector perforn rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00. Eight Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

