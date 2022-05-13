Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 13th (ABX, ACB, AEM, AQN, AT, BAM, BDT, BIR, BOS, BR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 13th:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from C$5.00 to C$4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $76.00 to $72.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.50 to C$12.25.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$51.00 to C$35.50.

Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $21.00 to $10.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.60. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$235.00 to C$195.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$78.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$29.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$21.00.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$159.00 to C$162.00.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$15.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.25 to C$19.75.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $155.00 to $125.00.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$70.50 to C$63.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$77.00 to C$60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$53.00 to C$30.00.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its price target trimmed by ATB Capital from C$10.75 to C$10.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$44.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$1.25 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$1.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$3.15 to C$2.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$106.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$160.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$228.00 to C$225.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$88.00 to C$80.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$78.00 to C$75.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$94.00 to C$89.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$86.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $45.00 to $35.00.

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$7.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was given a C$12.30 price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $36.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$20.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$71.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$75.50 to C$67.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$75.00.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$5.25.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$34.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.25.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) had its price target trimmed by Acumen Capital from C$17.00 to C$12.00.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) had its target price trimmed by Acumen Capital to C$12.00.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $56.00 to $40.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$43.00 to C$48.00.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$180.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$186.00 to C$170.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$180.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a sector perforn rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$201.00 to C$197.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$200.00 to C$185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00. Eight Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.75 to C$2.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.65 to C$0.40. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

