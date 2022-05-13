Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 171.4% in April

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.52. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.26.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Research Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 115,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSSS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

