Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Short Interest Up 171.4% in April

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.52. Research Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.26.
Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Research Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on RSSS. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Research Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Research Solutions (RSSS)
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.