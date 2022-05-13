Reviewing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) & Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) and Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Murphy Oil and Battalion Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 3 4 0 2.57 Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus price target of $50.14, suggesting a potential upside of 50.94%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and Battalion Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $2.30 billion 2.24 -$73.66 million $0.64 51.91 Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.77 -$28.32 million ($5.41) -2.48

Battalion Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Murphy Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Battalion Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 4.06% 7.27% 2.90% Battalion Oil -28.17% 45.38% 2.89%

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Battalion Oil on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

