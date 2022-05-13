Reviewing New Gold (NYSE:NGD) & Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF)

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) and Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

New Gold has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Gold and Pelangio Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Gold presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.61%. Given New Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe New Gold is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Pelangio Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold 15.36% 8.64% 3.22% Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Gold and Pelangio Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $745.50 million 1.08 $140.60 million $0.17 6.94 Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.40

New Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Gold beats Pelangio Exploration on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada. It also operates the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

