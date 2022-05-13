Reviewing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SomaLogic and Medpace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 10.15 -$87.55 million N/A N/A Medpace $1.14 billion 3.92 $181.85 million $5.36 24.85

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SomaLogic and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medpace 0 0 2 0 3.00

SomaLogic currently has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 237.00%. Medpace has a consensus price target of $182.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than Medpace.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic N/A -30.93% -19.50% Medpace 16.47% 24.17% 13.21%

Summary

Medpace beats SomaLogic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic (Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Medpace (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. In addition, it offers bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

