Reviewing Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) and ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tower One Wireless and ANI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.91%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Volatility and Risk

Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tower One Wireless and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.84 -$1.76 million ($0.01) -6.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals $216.14 million 2.00 -$42.60 million ($4.53) -5.52

Tower One Wireless has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ANI Pharmaceuticals. Tower One Wireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and ANI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless -19.47% N/A -7.47% ANI Pharmaceuticals -27.78% 6.66% 2.81%

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Tower One Wireless on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was founded in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

