Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.4-$942.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.88 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 5,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,392. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after buying an additional 99,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

