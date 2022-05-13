RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III Buys 4,000 Shares

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 63,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

RGCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RGC Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

RGC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.