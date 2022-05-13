RichQUACK.com 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 35% against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $30.78 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00532121 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,969.99 or 2.03500302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000252 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

