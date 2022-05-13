Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RTMVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rightmove from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 740 ($9.12) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $695.00.

RTMVY traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 72,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,047. Rightmove has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

