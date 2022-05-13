RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $120.00 at BTIG Research

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNG. Raymond James decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $61.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $315.00.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 151.72% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 393.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.