Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($59.18) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($90.00) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($80.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.02).

LON RIO traded up GBX 111.75 ($1.38) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,314.75 ($65.53). The company had a trading volume of 1,202,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,724. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,766.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,310.92. The stock has a market cap of £86.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a GBX 352.32 ($4.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.74), for a total value of £576,045.90 ($710,203.30).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

