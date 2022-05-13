Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 74.59.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded up 2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 26.81. 1,244,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867,736. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of 19.25 and a 12-month high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 38.59.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.46 by 0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total value of 214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

