Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) CEO Sells $4,643,500.00 in Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 35,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

