Robert W. Baird Downgrades Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Neutral

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $219.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77,752 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

