Robert W. Baird Trims Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Target Price to $49.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.18.

BSY stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 56.46%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

