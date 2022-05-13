Robert W. Baird Trims Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price to $18.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRSN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 598,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

