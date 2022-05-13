Robert W. Baird Trims NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Target Price to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.20.
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $23.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,580,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $150,164,000. Boston Partners increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $117,464,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $83,055,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
