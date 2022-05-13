Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

NYSE RBLX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $96,915,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roblox by 3,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 428,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 415,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $26,111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

