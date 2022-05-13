Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.
NYSE RBLX opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.
Roblox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
