Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. Roblox has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.21% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Roblox by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

