Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 24,300 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,160,307 shares in the company, valued at $17,757,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner purchased 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner bought 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,808.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Jay Farner purchased 22,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,356.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jay Farner bought 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jay Farner purchased 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.34 per share, with a total value of $199,876.00.

RKT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,028. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.98. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

RKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.