Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 680,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $237,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,690. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.23 and a 200-day moving average of $297.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

