Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 18.1%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 18.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 2,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

