Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Up 18.1%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) shot up 18.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 2,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 378,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel purchased 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $121,353.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,840,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,560,428.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,113 shares of company stock worth $1,902,993 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

