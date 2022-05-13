Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

RR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 110 ($1.36) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 130.80 ($1.61).

LON:RR traded up GBX 0.88 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 81.38 ($1.00). The company had a trading volume of 37,604,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 78.44 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a PE ratio of 57.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.66.

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($14,303.66). Also, insider Warren East sold 99,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.18), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($117,182.49). Insiders purchased a total of 35,331 shares of company stock worth $3,448,850 in the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

