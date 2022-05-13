Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RCLFW opened at $0.18 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.