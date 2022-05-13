Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Up 383.9% in April

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCG opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCG. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.