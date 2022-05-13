Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €61.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($67.58) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €50.92 ($53.60) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €40.37 ($42.49) and a one year high of €59.98 ($63.14). The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.39.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

