Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$179.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WNGRF. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$167.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

George Weston stock opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of $93.59 and a 12-month high of $127.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

