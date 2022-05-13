Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €63.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($67.37) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLLNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($70.53) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $20.39 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

